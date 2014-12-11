Dec 11 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that
Actavis Plc must continue to sell its Alzheimer's drug
in a lawsuit alleging that the company was scheming to limit
generic competition while it launched an extended-release
version of the widely used drug.
In September, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
sued Actavis and its New York-based subsidiary, Forest
Laboratories, to stop the company from discontinuing sales of
the drug, which is due to lose patent protection next year.
The company planned to withdraw Namenda IR from the market
in August to focus sales on its new but similar drug, called
Namenda XR, which is taken once instead of twice daily,
according to the lawsuit.
The older version of the medication faces competition from
generic drug makers starting in July 2015, according to the
complaint.
The move, also called a "forced switch," asks doctors to
transition patients to Namenda XR, which will not face generic
competition for years.
The case is People of the State of New York v. Actavis Plc
and Forest Laboratories LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York 14-cv-7473.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)