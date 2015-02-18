Feb 18 Actavis Plc Chief Executive
Officer Brent Saunders said on Wednesday that the company has
sidelined large deals that involve moving into new therapeutic
areas as it focuses on cutting its debt, but that the drugmaker
continues to look at small acquisitions that fit with its
current businesses.
"We are evaluating dozens of those types of deals all the
time but in terms of transformational deals we are going to take
a pause," Saunders said during a meeting with investors and
analysts. Shareholders will vote on its acquisition of Allergan
Inc. next month.
He also said that there are no asset sales in the works
right now, saying that the company is "very satisfied" that it
has the right mix of products.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)