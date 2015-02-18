Feb 18 Actavis PLC Chief Executive
Officer Brent Saunders said on Wednesday that the pharmaceutical
industry will continue to consolidate because of inefficiencies
in research and development and product commercialization.
"I think you will see a continued consolidation over the
next several years," Saunders told analysts and investors at a
meeting. Actavis is currently awaiting regulatory and other
approvals for its purchase of Allergan Inc.
"Will we continue to be an acquirer? Will people look at
buying us? I can't predict what others will do, but I think it
will take an awfully large premium to acquire a company this
special," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)