* First quarter adj EPS $1.99 vs est $1.86
* First quarter rev $1.90 bln vs $1.97 bln
* Raises 2013 adj EPS outlook to $8.10-$8.50 from
$7.70-$8.10
* Shares up 2 pct
By Esha Dey
May 2 Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc,
formerly Watson Pharmaceuticals, reported a higher-than-expected
first-quarter profit after launching several new products, and
raised its full-year profit forecast.
The company, the topic of takeover chatter last week, also
said it was in "routine discussions" for product deals and even
large-scale merger and acquisitions.
Over the weekend, Reuters reported that a proposed merger of
Actavis with Canada's specialty pharmaceutical company Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc was put on hold as
the companies failed to agree on the terms of a deal.
Actavis said it was focused on creating a global specialty
pharmaceutical company and could not comment further until there
was something concrete to report on.
The Canadian company was seeking to buy Actavis for $13
billion, a Reuters source had said on Saturday, a deal that
would have created a combined company with a market value of $35
billion.
Actavis shares were up 2 percent to $106.60 in morning trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.
The world's third-largest generic drugmaker changed its name
from Watson after buying Swiss drugmaker Actavis Group in
October last year as part of its strategy to expand in
international markets and offer more specialty drugs.
For the first-quarter, generic drugs sales, which
contributed about 80 percent to revenue, rose 37 percent to
$1.53 billion, driven mainly by the takeover of the former
Actavis Group in October.
Adjusted gross margins for the generic business rose to 50.7
percent from 45.1 percent a year ago, helped by a deal to
distribute Lidoderm pain relieving patch and higher margins on
its generic Concerta, a drug for attention deficit hyperactivity
disorder.
FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
Actavis posted a net loss of $102.8 million, or 79 cents per
share, for the first quarter, due to charges related to the
acquisition of Actavis and Uteron Pharma. It had earned $54.8
million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.99 per share, above
the average analyst estimate of $1.86, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $1.90 billion, slightly below the
average analyst estimate of $1.97 billion.
New generic launches included a version of Suboxone opioid
dependence drug and Zovirax herpes ointment. Actavis also sells
its own branded drugs and distributes third-party products.
"We continue to see Actavis as one of the best-positioned
names in our specialty pharma group, particularly with increased
clarity on both near and long-term results based on a series of
launches and patent settlements thus far in 2013," J.P. Morgan
analyst Chris Schott said in a note.
The company plans to launch generic Pulmicort, AstraZeneca
Plc's big-selling asthma drug, in the second quarter.
Total branded and generic sales of Pulmicort Repsules were
around $1.2 billion in the United States in the 12 months to
January 2013.
Actavis on Wednesday bought the global rights to Valeant's
antibiotic vaginal gel for about $55 million and said it would
share its profit with Valeant if it launches an authorized
generic.
The company settled several patent disputes this year with
Purdue Pharma, Shire Plc and AstraZeneca, enabling it to
sell generic versions of some of the companies' drugs.
Actavis raised its 2013 adjusted profit forecast to
$8.10-$8.50 per share from $7.70-$8.10. Analysts were expecting
earnings of $8.08 per share. Actavis reiterated its full-year
revenue forecast of $8.1 billion.
The company said in January it expected earnings to rise at
least 30 percent in 2013, but the forecast fell short of
analysts' expectations at the time.
Valeant reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted quarterly
profit on Thursday, helped by higher product sales, and raised
its full-year adjusted profit forecast.