Aug 5 Generic drug maker Actavis Plc's
quarterly revenue rose 34 percent due to strong growth in its
North America business.
The company had a net profit of $48.7 million, or 28 cents
per share, attributable to shareholders for the second quarter
ended June 30.
A year earlier, it had a net loss of $564.8 million, or
$4.27 per share.
Excluding items, Actavis earned $3.42 per share in the
second quarter.
Revenue rose to $2.67 billion from $1.99 billion, a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)