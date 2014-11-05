Nov 5 Drugmaker Actavis Plc posted
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by
strong growth in its branded drug business in North America.
The company, which also has a large generics business,
posted a net loss of $1.04 billion, or $3.95 per share, in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $65.5
million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.19 per share.
Revenue rose 46 percent to $3.68 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $$3.10 on
revenue of $3.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total operating expenses more than doubled to $4.74 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)