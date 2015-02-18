PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 Drugmaker Actavis Plc posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its branded drugs in North America.
The company's net loss widened to $732.9 million, or $2.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $148.4 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, on an adjusted basis the company earned $3.91 per share. Analysts on average had expected $3.67, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 46 percent to $4.06 billion. Total North American brands revenue nearly tripled to $1.83 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.