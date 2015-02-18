(New throughout, adds details on growing branded drugs focus,
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Feb 18 Actavis Plc, a generic
drugmaker that has been steadily acquiring branded medicines,
said it will change its name to Allergan Inc after it completes
its planned $66 billion purchase of the Botox maker, signaling
its growing focus on patent-protected drugs.
Allergan's medicine chest is chock full of branded drugs,
which command far higher prices than generics. They include
Botox, a $2.3 billion-a-year anti-wrinkle drug also used to
treat migraine headaches and other ailments. The company also
has a leading portfolio of eye treatments, facial fillers and
medical devices.
Actavis, which began as a New Jersey-based generics company
called Watson, took its current name after it bought Swiss
drugmaker Actavis Group in 2012, a deal that made it the world's
third largest generic company. It then beefed up its slate of
branded drugs by purchasing Forest Laboratories and Warner
Chilcott, which enabled it to move its headquarters to
tax-friendly Dublin.
Fourth-quarter sales of Actavis's branded drugs nearly
tripled to $1.83 billion in North America, accounting for 45
percent of total revenue, the company said on Wednesday.
Generic drug sales rose 1 percent to $1.78 billion.
Actavis posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly
profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast, saying it
expected strong sales of new branded drugs.
It agreed to buy Allergan Inc last November,
outbidding a hostile offer by activist investor William Ackman
and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Actavis said drugs in its pipeline could bring in $9 billion
in revenue once approved.
The company said it expects products in women's health,
anti-infectives and bowel drugs to support sales in the near
future, even as it continues to focus on making copycat versions
of drugs.
"We remain focused on the development of complex generic
products with barriers to entry that support longer-term value
in this competitive pharmaceutical segment," said Actavis CEO
Brent Saunders, who held a meeting with investors in New York on
Wednesday.
Actavis has more than 200 generic drug marketing
applications pending with the U.S. health regulator.
For the full year, Actavis said it expects an adjusted
profit of $16.30-$17.30 per share on revenue of about $15
billion.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $16.63 per share on
revenue of $15.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, Actavis earned $3.91
per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts on average had expected
$3.67, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects the Allergan deal to close late this
quarter or early second quarter 2015.
Company shares were down 1.5 percent in midday trading on
the New York Stock Exchange, amid moderate declines for the drug
sector.
