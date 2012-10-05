BRUSSELS Oct 5 U.S. drugmaker Watson
Pharmaceuticals Inc secured EU regulatory clearance on
Friday to buy Swiss peer Actavis Group for at least 4.25 billion
euros ($5.53 billion) to reinforce its international reach.
Watson, one of the world's biggest suppliers of generic
drugs, said in April that the deal would immediately boost
earnings. It forecast synergies of more than $300 million within
three years.
The European Commission said in a statement that the deal
would not hurt competition.
"The investigation showed that despite significant changes
in the competitive situation in some of the markets, a
sufficient number of credible and strong competitors will
continue to exercise a competitive constraint on the merged
entity," the EU watchdog said.