BRIEF-Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical and Chemical to change name
April 25 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical And Chemical Inc
December 2 Actelion Ltd :
* Announced on Monday the submission of centralized Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for selexipag (Uptravi(R)) in treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
* Said submissions to US Food and Drug Administration and other territories are forthcoming
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical And Chemical Inc
* Mast Therapeutics and Savara announce anticipated merger exchange ratio