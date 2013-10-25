BRIEF-Hedge fund Elliott Advisors says met with PPG on Akzo Nobel
Oct 25 European Medicines Agency says: * Recommends Actelion drug Opsumit for pulmonary arterial hypertension * For more news, please click here
XIONGXIAN, China/BEIJING, April 12 Like many residents of Xiongxian county, a polluted corner of Hebei province, 17-year-old Liu Zipeng has been giddy with excitement since China announced plans this month for a vast new economic zone backed by President Xi Jinping himself.