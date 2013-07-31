* Deal contingent on Ceptaris drug winning FDA backing
* Ceptaris drug Valchlor set to be addressed by FDA in Aug
* Actelion says deal will add to earnings by end-2014
ZURICH, July 31 Europe's largest biotech company
Actelion said it will acquire Ceptaris, a privately
held U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company developing a
topical drug, Valchlor, to treat a form of cancer.
The move is an attempt by Actelion to seek new products to
replace top-seller Tracleer, a treatment for pulmonary arterial
hypertension (PAH), which makes up about 87 percent of sales.
Allschwil-based Actelion said it already paid Ceptaris $25
million and will pay another $225 million when the deal closes.
The deal is contingent on Valchlor clinching approval from the
U.S. health regulator.
"We expect the transaction to become cash-accretive before
the end of 2014," Actelion executive Nicholas Franco said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Actelion raised its full-year profit
forecast on cost-savings and better than expected sales of
Tracleer.
If approved, Valchlor would be the first treatment applied
through the skin to treat early-stage mycosis fungoides, the
most common type of skin T-cell lymphoma. U.S. health regulators
are set to decide on Valchlor on Aug. 27.
Alongside its PAH drugs, Actelion is also developing a
treatment for skin disease psoriasis as well as an antibiotic
for patients suffering from Clostridium difficile-associated
diarrhea.