ZURICH, July 31 Actelion said it will acquire Ceptaris, a privately held U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company developing a topical drug, Valchlor, to treat a form of cancer.

Allschwil-based Actelion said it already paid Ceptaris $25 million and will pay another $225 million when the deal closes. The deal is contingent on Valchlor clinching approval from the U.S. health regulator.

"We expect the transaction to become cash-accretive before the end of 2014," Actelion executive Nicholas Franco said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)