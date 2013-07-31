BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical to pay cash div 0.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
ZURICH, July 31 Actelion said it will acquire Ceptaris, a privately held U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company developing a topical drug, Valchlor, to treat a form of cancer.
Allschwil-based Actelion said it already paid Ceptaris $25 million and will pay another $225 million when the deal closes. The deal is contingent on Valchlor clinching approval from the U.S. health regulator.
"We expect the transaction to become cash-accretive before the end of 2014," Actelion executive Nicholas Franco said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Says its wholly owned biochemistry subsidiary will use 28.1 million yuan to set up a Guizhou-based biochemistry JV with partners, to hold 51 percent stake in the JV
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 220 percent to 250 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 60.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.3 million yuan)