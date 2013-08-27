BRIEF-JoBen Bio-Medical announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016
ZURICH Aug 27 Europe's largest biotech company Actelion said on Tuesday its chief financial officer Andrew Oakley would be leaving the company next week to focus on other opportunities.
Oakley, who has been with the company since 2003, will be replaced by Andre Muller from Sept. 1. Muller was previously at pharmaceutical and cosmetics group Pierre Fabre SA, acting as chief financial officer in his most recent role.
Oakley, a UK and Australian citizen, had previously occupied a senior finance role at management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company Accenture.
A spokesman for Actelion said Oakley's departure was "a personal matter." (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Cowell)
April 7 Alvogen Korea Co Ltd : * Says it will repurchase 1.7 million common shares * Says repurchase amount is 50 billion won * Says repurchase period from April 10 to May 2 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/SsmnCs Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 7 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals Inc : * Says it will change co name to Aprogen Pharmaceuticals Inc * Says effective date is April 12 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/xAhmys Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)