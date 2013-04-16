ZURICH, April 16 Europe's largest biotech
company Actelion said it expected to publish an
interim analysis of late-stage data for its heart and lung drug
selexipag in coming weeks, as net profit in the first-quarter
beat expectations.
Net profit more than doubled in the first quarter to 97.9
million Swiss francs ($105.29 million), after last year's profit
was dragged down by one-time factors. Analysts in a Reuters poll
had forecast net profit of 76.4 million francs on average.
Sales of its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
best-seller Tracleer rose 4 percent in local currencies to 375
million francs, driven by an increase in volumes and more
favorable pricing in the United States.
($1 = 0.9298 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)