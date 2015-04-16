April 16 Actelion, Europe's biggest
biotechnology company, is accelerating its push into immunology
with the launch of late-stage tests of a drug for multiple
sclerosis.
The Swiss group said on Thursday that it had initiated final
Phase III development of ponesimod for relapsing multiple
sclerosis and patients would be enrolled in a clinical trial
imminently.
Actelion is best known for its highly profitable drugs to
treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressively
worsening condition characterised by abnormally high blood
pressure in the arteries of the lungs.
"Our ongoing success in the field of PAH is enabling us to
pursue the second element of our strategy and take action now to
build an additional speciality franchise in the field of
immunology," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said.
The company also plans to start Phase II tests of ponesimod
in patients suffering from chronic graft versus host disease, a
complication of stem cell transplantation, while another drug
with a similar action will be tested in a mid-stage lupus study.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)