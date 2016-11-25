BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Nov 25 Actelion has confirmed it has been approached by Johnson & Johnson about a possible transaction to take over the Swiss drugmaker.
"There can be no certainty that a transaction will result," Actelion said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: