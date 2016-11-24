Nov 24 U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson
has approached Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion Ltd
about a potential takeover, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.
The report said that deliberations are still at an early
stage following Johnson & Johnson's initial offer, and Actelion
is working with an adviser to explore options. (bloom.bg/2g8UTe3)
Actelion shares have risen more than 13 percent this year,
valuing it at about $17 billion.
Johnson & Johnson and Actelion were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)