* Offer worth $280 a share plus one share in new R&D company
* New R&D company to develop Actelion experimental drugs
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent
(Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)
By John Miller and Paul Arnold
ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Jan 26 U.S. healthcare
giant Johnson & Johnson will buy Swiss biotech company
Actelion in a $30 billion all-cash deal that includes
spinning off Actelion's research and development pipeline, the
companies said on Thursday.
The biggest European drugs takeover in 13 years gives J&J
access to the Swiss group's range of high-price, high-margin
medicines for rare diseases, helping it diversify its drug
portfolio as its biggest product, Remicade for arthritis, faces
cheaper competition.
The offer to pay $280 per share, following weeks of
exclusive talks, was unanimously approved by the boards of
directors of both companies.
The deal represents a 23 percent premium to Actelion's
closing price on Wednesday and is more than 80 percent above the
Nov. 23 closing price before reports emerged that Europe's
biggest biotech company had attracted takeover interest.
Actelion shares jumped 20 percent to 273.30 francs by 1350
GMT as investors welcomed the deal.
"The structure is very attractive," said Eleanor Taylor
Jolidon, a fund manager at Union Bancaire Privee in Geneva, a
top-40 Actelion investor.
The price vindicates the strategy of cardiologist Jean-Paul
Clozel, who co-founded the company with his paediatrician wife
Martine and friends in 1997, and has fended off bids over the
years in the belief he could increase Actelion's value by
keeping it independent.
"The price is quite high at around 30 times price to
estimated 2018 earnings. J&J is paying a lot and R&D is not even
included, just a substantial minority stake," one Zurich-based
trader said.
"But it represents only 10 percent of (J&J's) market
capitalisation and they are finally investing the cash they hold
in Europe."
Jefferies analysts said they did not expect any counterbids
or competition concerns, while Berenberg analysts called it "a
fantastic deal for Actelion and its shareholders" given concerns
about the long-term growth prospects for its main products.
Actelion has been the subject of takeover speculation for
weeks after J&J launched and then halted discussions with the
Swiss company. French drugmaker Sanofi had also been
interested, sources said, but was sidelined after J&J returned
and began exclusive negotiations in December.
Sanofi's failure to come away with a big deal for a second
time has added to pressure on its management.
Clozel said the J&J offer -- putting Actelion's established
drugs into its bigger commercial organisation while leaving
riskier early-stage R&D assets in the new 600-employee company
for Clozel to develop -- convinced him this was the right one.
"With this structure it was not difficult," he told Reuters
after a news conference. "It's always emotional but it's not
difficult. Because frankly it's a good solution for everybody."
The deal makes the Clozels billionaires.
R&D BUSINESS
J&J said it expected the transaction to be immediately
accretive to its adjusted earnings per share and accelerate its
revenue and earnings growth rates although synergies were set to
play just a small role.
The U.S. group, which reported disappointing quarterly
results this week, will fund the transaction with cash held
outside the United States.
"We believe this transaction offers compelling value to both
Johnson & Johnson and Actelion shareholders," Alex Gorsky, J&J
chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
Actelion will spin out its research and development unit
into a standalone company based and listed in Switzerland, under
the working title of R&D NewCo and led by Clozel. The break-up
plan was first reported by Reuters last month.
The shares of R&D NewCo will be distributed to Actelion's
shareholders as a stock dividend and the new unit will be
launched with 1 billion francs in cash.
Urs Beck, fund manager at EFG Asset Management that holds
Actelion shares, hailed the transaction.
"J&J is a good partner with a huge distribution network. For
Actelion's founders that is certainly a good solution. Mr and Ms
Clozel can do research for another 20 years and J&J has gained
an interesting indication," he said.
"It's a huge deal and J&J plays in a different league from
Sanofi, they can finance that without difficulties. I don't see
Sanofi stepping in with a higher offer at some point, that
doesn't make sense any more," he added.
J&J will initially hold a 16 percent stake in R&D NewCo and
will have rights to an additional 16 percent of the company's
equity through a convertible note. It agreed not to sell its
stake on the open market for two years.
It will also get an option on ACT-132577, a product within
R&D NewCo being developed for resistant hypertension and now in
phase 2 clinical development.
Lazard acted as lead financial advisor to J&J, while Bank of
America Merrill Lynch was Actelion's lead advisor.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the
second quarter, with J&J commencing the tender offer by
mid-February. It needs to win at least 67 percent of all
Actelion shares, regulatory approvals and Actelion shareholder
approval of the distribution of shares of R&D NewCo.
(Additional reporting by John Revill, Silke Koltrowitz, Ben
Hirschler, Rupert Pretterklieber and Caroline Humer; editing by
Susan Thomas/Keith Weir)