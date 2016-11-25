By Paul Arnold and Ludwig Burger
| ZURICH/FRANKFURT
ZURICH/FRANKFURT Nov 25 Shares in Actelion Ltd
jumped as much as 19 percent to record highs on Friday
on reports that U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson
was interested in a takeover of the fast-growing Swiss
biotechnology firm.
A person familiar with the situation told Reuters that
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) had met Actelion about a deal,
and that there was broader interest from prospective suitors in
the industry, after Bloomberg on Thursday reported J&J's
interest.
Deliberations were still at an early stage and Actelion was
working with an adviser to explore options, Bloomberg said in
its report. (bloom.bg/2g8UTe3)
Actelion declined to comment. J&J did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The Swiss lung disease specialist has been seen as a
takeover target. Any confirmation of talks by J&J or Actelion
would probably prompt competing bids, "most likely from" larger
Swiss peer Novartis, one investment banker told
Reuters. Another source close to Novartis, however, said the
drugmaker was not very impressed by Actelion's drug development
pipeline.
Actelion shares surged by 18.8 percent at one point to a
peak of 187.70 Swiss francs, valuing the company at around $20
billion. They were up 13.9 percent by 1249 GMT, virtually
matching the share's total gains this year up to Thursday's
close.
Eric Le Berrigaud, an analyst at brokerage Bryan Garnier,
also expected big Swiss drugmakers to express interest in
Actelion if either Actelion or J&J confirm their talks.
"We should then see many other (companies) interested (in
Actelion). That will probably include at least one of the two
other Basel-based companies," Le Berrigaud said, referring to
Novartis and Roche.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bryan Garnier
said a bid could be worth up to 220 francs or 250 francs per
share, respectively, stoked by appetite in the industry for fast
growing businesses.
Actelion's Opsumit and Uptravi drugs to treat the
life-threatening condition of high pressure in blood vessels to
the lungs will generate more than $4.6 billion in combined 2020
sales, analysts forecast, up from an estimated 1.4 billion this
year.
Actelion's recently launched drugs would be attractive to
big pharmaceutical companies with deep pockets, but its
co-founder and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel, who holds a 3.5
percent stake, could put up a fight as he has repeatedly said he
wants the company to remain independent.
In 2011, he managed to rally shareholders against activist
investor Elliott's campaign to put the biotech firm on the
auction block. The shares have more than tripled since then.
"We continue to believe that management, as quoted on many
conference calls and public presentations, remains committed to
Actelion as an independent company," Barclays analysts said.
J&J agreed to buy Abbott Laboratories' eye care
business for about $4.33 billion in cash in September and Chief
Executive Alex Gorsky said earlier this year that the company
was interested in deals to expand its main consumer, medical
device and pharmaceuticals segments.
J&J had derived about half its revenue from acquired
products, he said.
In October, Actelion raised its earnings guidance for the
third time this year as sales from Opsumit and Uptravi for the
first time surpassed those of Tracleer, its decade-long mainstay
that lost U.S. patent protection last November.
($1 = 1.0135 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Michael
Shields and John Miller in Zurich; Editing by Susan Fenton)