Dec 5 Sanofi is considering a bid for
Swiss biotech company Actelion, rivaling an offer made
by U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
J&J said last month it was in preliminary talks with
Actelion about a potential takeover of Europe's largest biotech
firm, which was then valued at about $20 billion. (bloom.bg/2h0cgBl)
Lung disease specialist Actelion has confirmed the J&J offer
but has warned there is no certainty of a deal.
Sanofi, J&J and Actelion were not immediately available for
comments.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)