Dec 15 French drugmaker Sanofi is in
advanced talks to buy Actelion Ltd and is discussing a
price of about $275 per share for the Swiss drugmaker, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday.
The potential deal, which could come as soon as next week,
would value Actelion at about $29.6 billion, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/2hCMRLu
Actelion is in talks with Sanofi about a deal, Reuters
reported on Wednesday, after U.S. healthcare group Johnson &
Johnson abandoned efforts to buy the company.
Sanofi and Actelion could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)