ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss biotech company Actelion
intends for its new heart and lung drug Opsumit to be
more successful than its current mainstay product Tracleer, the
company's chief operating officer said on Monday.
"We want to make it a bigger drug than Tracleer today," Otto
Schwarz told an analyst call. Tracleer had sales of 1.5 billion
Swiss francs ($1.66 billion) in 2012.
Actelion's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit won
approval from U.S. health regulators on Friday, boosting
confidence that the company has a viable successor to Tracleer,
which loses exclusivity from 2015.
Schwarz said Actelion expects to start selling Opsumit in
the first half of November.
($1 = 0.9017 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Shields)