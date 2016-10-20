ZURICH Oct 20 Swiss biotechnology group
Actelion again raised its full-year guidance after it
boosted nine-month sales 17 percent, driven by strong sales of
its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medicines Opsumit and
Uptravi.
The company said on Thursday it now expects core operating
income growth in the mid-teen percentage range for the year at
constant exchange rates and barring unforeseen events.
Nine-month revenue stood at 1.791 billion Swiss francs
($1.81 billion) compared to 1.525 billion francs in the
prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
third-quarter revenue to rise nearly 15 percent to 591 million
Swiss francs and net income to gain nearly 14 percent to 188
million.
($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)