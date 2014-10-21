ZURICH Oct 21 Actelion raised its
full-year profit guidance on Tuesday for the second consecutive
quarter buoyed by a healthy uptake of its new heart and lung
drug.
Europe's biggest biotech company now expects 2014 core
earnings growth to be in the low twenties percentage range at
constant exchange rates. It had previously guided for core
earnings to increase in at least the mid-teens percentage range.
Total product sales rose 16 percent at constant exchange
rates in the third quarter to 496 million Swiss francs ($527.15
million US dollar), generating core earnings of 209 million
francs.
The company chalked up 59 million francs in sales of its new
heart and lung drug Opsumit up from 38 million in the second
quarter. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 53
million.
(1 US dollar = 0.9409 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)