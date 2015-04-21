ZURICH, April 21 Actelion, Europe's
biggest biotech firm, on Tuesday upped its full-year guidance
after reporting first-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts'
estimates.
The Swiss drugs company reported a 10 percent year-on-year
rise in first-quarter product sales to 515 million Swiss francs
($538.42 million), generating net income of 159 million francs,
up 25 percent on the same period last year.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast product sales of 477
million francs and net income of 132 million francs.
"We are now confident that, barring unforeseen events, core
earnings growth for 2015 will be in the low double-digit
percentage range, at constant exchange rates and excluding the
benefit of 2014 U.S. rebate reversals," Chief Financial Officer
Andre Muller said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9565 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)