ZURICH, July 21 Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech company, on Tuesday lifted its core earnings forecast for the year as it made progress in renewing its portfolio of drugs to treat high blood pressure in the lungs.

The group expects 2015 core earnings growth, adjusted for currency swings, to be in the mid- to high-teen percentage range, excluding the impact of 2014 U.S. rebate reversals.

It had previously seen core earnings growth in a low double-digit percentage range. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)