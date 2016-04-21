ZURICH, April 21 Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion on Thursday upped its 2016 guidance on the back of a strong start for its new pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medicine Uptravi.

Europe's biggest biotech firm raised its outlook for core operating income to grow at a high single-digit percentage rate from a low single-digit percentage range previously. Actelion reported first-quarter core operating income of 249 million Swiss francs ($256.4 million), up 8 percent year on year at constant exchange rates.

"Opsumit continues on its exceptional launch trajectory and Uptravi is off to an excellent start - much better than anyone could have expected," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)