* Shares fall, underperform European sector

* Actelion sees low single-digit earnings growth this year

* Dividend raised 8 percent

* Plans to buy back equivalent to 8.8 percent of shares

* Tracleer sales of 328 mln francs miss 356 mln forecast (Adds analyst comment, detail)

ZURICH, Feb 16 Shares in Actelion fell on Monday after Europe's biggest biotech firm trimmed its earnings forecast for 2015 and posted lower-than-expected sales of both its main product Tracleer and a key follow-up drug.

Actelion joined Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse in warning that a surging franc following the Swiss central bank's removal on Jan. 15 of a cap on the currency against the euro will weigh on the company's results.

"We must be mindful that, as (with) most Swiss exporters, a strong Swiss franc will have a negative impact on Actelion's Swiss franc earnings," Chairman Jean-Pierre Garnier wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Actelion now forecasts core earnings per share will grow by a low, single-digit percentage, slightly less optimistic than its previous forecast for single-digit core earnings growth.

The stock fell on Monday, making Actelion the biggest loser on Switzerland's blue-chip index since the central bank allowed the franc to float freely, with a decline of 15 percent.

At 1203 GMT, the shares were 1 percent lower at 104.3, lagging a 0.1 percent fall in the wider European healthcare sector.

HIGHER DIVIDEND

Fabian Wenner, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, said the new outlook translated into a cut in earnings estimates of roughly 8 percent.

Wenner rates the stock at "buy" with a 122 franc target, as it has a good pipeline of drugs to follow its flagship pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment Tracleer, which loses patent protection this year.

Fourth-quarter Tracleer sales were 328 million francs ($353 million), below expectations of 356 million francs. The firm's core net income was 94 million francs, which beat a consensus estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"For Tracleer, the results will warrant greater caution and estimates have to come down," Wenner said.

Actelion is banking on follow-on PAH treatment Opsumit to help cut its dependence on Tracleer and shield it from Gilead's Letairis. Opsumit, however, also missed forecasts.

Still, Actelion's longer-term growth and earnings prospects got a boost in June from better than expected data on clinical trials of another PAH drug, Selexipag.

Actelion said it was on the hunt for potential acquisitions but had not found a suitable deal and would return excess funds to shareholders. Actelion raised its 2014 dividend by 8 percent and said it was planning to buy back up to 8.8 percent of outstanding stock over the next three years.

($1 = 0.9303 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; additional reporting by Caroline Copley in Berlin; editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Clarke)