* Q1 product sales beat forecast

* Raises full-year core earnings target

* Shares boosted by optimism over new Opsumit drug (Adds shares, comment)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, April 21 Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech firm, raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday after strong sales of its new heart and lung drug helped its first-quarter earnings exceed analysts' estimates.

The Swiss drugmaker has a dominant position in treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and is banking on its new drug for the condition, Opsumit, to help cut its dependence on its original blockbuster Tracleer, which loses patent protection this year.

"We are now confident that, barring unforeseen events, core earnings growth for 2015 will be in the low double-digit percentage range," Chief Financial Officer Andre Muller said in a statement.

The firm had as recently as February forecast that 2015 core earnings would grow by only a low single-digit percentage after disappointing sales for its two key drugs at the end of last year.

The improved forecast helped to push Actelion shares 5.5 percent higher by 0920 GMT, their best daily performance for 10 months.

Actelion said first-quarter Tracleer sales fell by 7 percent year on year to 344 million Swiss francs ($359.5 million), beating estimates of 324 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts. Opsumit sales jumped to 95 million francs, ahead of forecasts for 79.8 million francs.

MainFirst analyst Emmanuel Papadakis said Opsumit's performance had been particularly encouraging after it missed forecasts in the previous quarter.

"An earlier than anticipated full year guidance upgrade is the icing on the cake," added Papadakis, who has a "Buy" rating on the stock.

Actelion reported a 10 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter product sales to 515 million francs generating net income of 159 million francs, up 25 percent on the same period last year.

A Reuters poll had forecast product sales of 477 million francs and net income of 132 million francs.

The number of people suffering from PAH, a progressively worsening disease characterised by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, is relatively small and Actelion is now looking to push into wider areas.

Last week, Actelion said it was accelerating the development of immunology treatments with the launch of late-stage tests of a drug for multiple sclerosis. ($1 = 0.9570 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London; Editing by Keith Weir)