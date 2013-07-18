* Tracleer sales up 2 pct to 766.9 mln Sfr
* Raises 2013 core earnings guidance to double digit
* CFO says room for upside in 2014, 2015 forecast
* Shares rise 1 pct, outperform flat sector
(Adds CFO comment, shares, details on ponesimod)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, July 18 Actelion, the Swiss
drugmaker which relies on sales of its treatment for a rare lung
disease, raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday on
cost-savings and better-than-expected sales of its mainstay
product.
Europe's largest biotech company said it expected core
earnings to cross into the double-digit percentage range for
2013, up from a previous guidance of stable core earnings, after
cost savings kicked in quicker than expected.
The company has cut spending as it seeks to maximise
profitability while developing new treatments to replace its
top-seller Tracleer, a treatment for pulmonary arterial
hypertension (PAH), which makes up about 87 percent of sales.
Investors are waiting to see if U.S. regulators will approve
its new heart and lung drug Opsumit in October, allowing
Actelion to cut its dependence on Tracleer.
Due to growth being brought forward into this year, Actelion
forecast at least stable core earnings in 2014 and growth in at
least the single-digit range in 2015. It had previously forecast
single-digit growth in 2014 and double digit growth in 2015.
Chief Financial Officer Oakley said there was room for
upside to that guidance, if sales of Opsumit were better than
hoped.
Shares in Actelion, the best performer on the Swiss
blue-chip index this year, were up 1 percent at 60.80
Swiss francs by 0757 GMT having gained more than 3 percent
earlier in the session, sending the stock to its highest level
since October 2009.
The shares trade at 15.1 times estimated earnings over the
next 12 months, in line with its peers.
Sales of Tracleer shrugged off price pressure in Europe and
competition in the United States to rise 2 percent to 766.9
million Swiss francs ($812.5 million) in the first half, driven
by strong volume growth in Japan.
Net profit for the period was 199.5 million francs.
Actelion cut operating expenses by 4 percent in the first
half to 553.3 million francs. However, the company expects costs
to increase later in the year due to the expected market launch
of Opsumit and as it starts late-stage trials for other drugs.
The company said it had put a late-stage trial on hold for
its drug ponesimod in patients with the skin diseases psoriasis
while it evaluates an early-stage study with a follow-on
compound that could offer better tolerability.
($1 = 0.9439 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Elizabeth Piper)