* Q3 product sales 496 mln Sfr vs 492 mln in poll

* Q3 Opsumit sales 59 mln Sfr

* Raises full-year core earnings guidance

* Now expects core earnings growth in low twenties pctge range

* Says selexipag filing "very close" (Adds details)

ZURICH, Oct 21 Actelion raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday for the second quarter in a row, buoyed by a healthy uptake of its new heart and lung drug.

Europe's biggest biotech company now expects 2014 core earnings growth to be in the low twenties percentage range at constant exchange rates. It had previously guided for core earnings to increase in at least the mid-teens percentage range.

The Swiss biotech company's prospects have brightened over the past year after it won approval in the United States and Europe for Opsumit, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), which is a follow-on to its current flagship product, Tracleer.

A strong launch of Opsumit and better-than-expected data for another PAH drug selexipag in June have also boosted optimism the company can grow its sales and earnings even after Tracleer goes off patent from 2015.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said the company was "very close" to filing selexipag for approval with European and U.S. health regulators.

Total product sales rose 16 percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter to 496 million Swiss francs ($527.15 million), slightly ahead of the average forecast for 492 million in a Reuters poll.

Core earnings increased 31 percent to 209 million.

The company chalked up 59 million francs in sales of its new heart and lung drug Opsumit, up from 38 million in the second quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.9409 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)