* Biggest European biotech raises earnings forecast
* Could afford acquisitions above $2.5 billion - CFO
* Reward from large buy would have to justify risk - CFO
* CEO declines comment on strategic talks with ZS Pharma
By John Miller
ZURICH, Oct 20 Europe's biggest biotech firm
Actelion Ltd, which is weighing acquisitions to
increase its reach, raised its full-year earnings forecast on
Tuesday as sales of a new lung and heart drug beat expectations.
Sales of Actelion's new pulmonary arterial hypertension
(PAH) drug Opsumit were 147 million francs ($154 million) in the
third quarter, above the 125 million forecast by analysts. Net
income was 165 million, again above forecasts of 134 million.
"The company has its costs under control," analysts at
Zuercher Kantonalbank wrote. "As a result, the operating results
and the profit were significantly above market expectations."
In the first nine months, Actelion's core earnings rose to
651 million francs from 563 million a year earlier, when it
faced U.S. rebate reversals. The company now expects core
earnings growth to exceed 20 percent this year, up from a
previous forecast of growth in the mid- to high-teens.
Actelion shares rose as much as 5 percent on Tuesday and
traded 2.9 percent higher at 128.8 francs at 0853 GMT.
The company, seen as a potential target for drug maker Shire
Plc earlier this year, said it was regularly in talks
with "seven or eight" companies over possible partnerships, but
was relying on new drugs, not acquisitions, for growth.
"We don't need M&A," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul
Clozel told Reuters in an interview, saying acquisitions were
"not a fundamental aspect of our strategy".
Actelion is counting on sales of Opsumit to make up for
declining revenue from an older medicine, Tracleer, that is
losing patent protection this year. Quarterly sales of
Traceless, which also treats the fatal disease PAH, fell 17
percent to 289 million francs, roughly in line with analyst
expectations.
"The launch momentum for Opsumit continues unabated," said
Chief Financial Officer Andre Muller.
In September, Actelion confirmed strategic discussions with
the Texas-based biotechnology company ZS Pharma. Clozel
declined to comment on those talks.
Actelion has the capacity for acquisitions exceeding $2.5
billion, though such a large purchase would have to be justified
because it would carry more risks, CFO Muller told Reuters.
The company has 700 million francs in cash and can raise
more capital should the right target arise, he said.
Clozel said Actelion had not been approached by others
hunting for acquisitions. Its shares rose to more than 147
francs earlier this year on investor optimism that it could be
targeted by Shire.
Prior to Tuesday's rise, Actelion shares had dropped 16
percent since Shire made an offer for Baxalta. Biotechnology
firms have also fallen over concerns drug makers face increasing
pricing difficulties, particularly in the United States.
Clozel said Actelion shares had been caught in the downdraft
but that the company had priced Opsumit on a par with Tracleer,
rather than seeking increases that might be criticised.
"We always try not to go to the excess," he said.
($1 = 0.9527 Swiss francs)
(Editing by David Clarke)