(Corrects day of the week to Thursday)

ZURICH, July 18 Actelion, Europe's largest biotech company lifted its full-year guidance on Thursday and now expects to return to growth in 2013 boosted by strong sales of its mainstay product and benefits from its cost-savings programme.

Actelion said it now expects core earnings to cross into the double-digit percentage range for 2013. Due to the faster growth in 2012 and 2013, Actelion forecast stable earnings in 2014 and growth in at least the single-digit range in 2015.

It had previously forecast stable core earnings in 2013 in local currencies, followed by a return to growth in 2014 and double digit percentage growth in 2015.

Sales of its main product Tracleer, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) rose 2 percent to 766.9 million Swiss francs ($812.5 million) in the first half, while net profit for the period was 199.5 million francs. ($1 = 0.9439 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)