ZURICH Oct 17 Actelion, Europe's
largest biotech company, confirmed its full-year outlook on
Thursday ahead of a widely anticipated approval of its big drug
hope Opsumit by U.S. health regulators later this week.
Nine month sales of its main product Tracleer, a treatment
for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), rose 3 percent to
1.138 billion Swiss francs, while net profit was 304 million
francs.
Actelion confirmed its forecast for core earnings to cross
into the double-digit percentage range for 2013.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)