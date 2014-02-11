ZURICH Feb 11 Actelion raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday and said its new heart and lung drug had seen strong demand in the United States, as it posted full-year profit that beat expectations.

The Swiss company said it expected core earnings growth in the low single digits in constant currencies this year, compared to a previous forecast for at least stable core earnings. It has also forecast core earnings growth in the single-digit range for 2015.

Actelion posted full-year product sales of 1.784 billion Swiss francs ($2 billion), generating net profit of 453 million francs. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast product sales of 1.757 billion and net profit of 361 million.

Europe's largest biotech company has seen its prospects brighten after regulators in the United States and Europe approved its big drug hope Opsumit, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), at the end of last year.

Actelion proposed a dividend of 1.20 francs per share, up 20 percent.

($1 = 0.8966 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)