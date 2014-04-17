ZURICH, April 17 Actelion, Europe's
biggest biotech company, signalled it might raise its guidance
for earnings growth at mid year as it posted first-quarter
earnings that beat expectations.
The Swiss company reported an 8 percent rise in
first-quarter product sales to 469 billion Swiss francs ($531.99
billion), generating net profit of 128 million francs, up 30
percent on the year.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast product sales of 435
million and net profit of 98.5 million.
"Based on this good start to the year, Actelion will be well
positioned to review its guidance for core earnings growth by
mid-year," said Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel in a statement
on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8816 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)