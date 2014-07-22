ZURICH, July 22 Actelion hiked its
2014 profit forecast for the second time this year on Tuesday,
encouraged by strong sales of its new heart and lung drug
Opsumit.
Europe's largest biotech company said it expected core
earnings growth in at least the mid-teens percentage range in
2014, up from a previous guidance for low single-digit
percentage growth given in February.
"Since the product contribution has exceeded previous
forecasts, we are now able to significantly upgrade our guidance
for the full year 2014," Chief Financial Officer Andre C.
Mueller said in a statement.
Core earnings per share jumped 27 percent in the second
quarter to 421 million Swiss francs ($469 million), lifted by
strong product sales and a tight grip on costs.
($1 = 0.8980 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)