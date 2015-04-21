ZURICH, April 21 Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech firm, is looking at possible acquisitions but it will not pay an overly high price, the Swiss company's finance chief told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are actively looking for M&A opportunities," Chief Financial Officer Andre Muller said in an interview. "However, we will remain disciplined especially in this M&A frenzy that we've seen in the recent past."

Actelion earlier on Tuesday raised its full-year guidance after strong sales of its new heart and lung drug helped its first-quarter earnings exceed analysts' estimates.

The company's chief executive told Reuters it has not received any outside interest to buy the company, and that it hopes to receive U.S. approval of its new drug Selexipag sometime this year.

"Certainly for the U.S. end of this year is realistic," Actelion CEO Jean-Paul Clozel said. "You never can be sure, but we have very good data and I think that this drug should be approved." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold; Editing by Maria Sheahan)