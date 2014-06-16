* Selexipag reduces risk of morbidity/mortality by 39 pct
* Jefferies analysts forecast peak sales of $800 mln
* Shares rise almost 15 pct in early trade
(Adds shares, analyst)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, June 16 Actelion Ltd said its
experimental heart and lung drug Selexipag met its primary goal
in a late-stage study, giving the Swiss biotech company a
potential second big seller to replenish its product pipeline.
Selexipag is the third drug from Actelion to treat pulmonary
arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressively worsening condition
characterised by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries
of the lungs. The cause is unknown and the disease has no cure.
The positive result is a boost to Europe's biggest biotech
company and should reassure investors that the firm's long-term
growth prospects are on course, after another PAH treatment,
Opsumit, won approval in Europe and the United States.
Both drugs are successors to Actelion's mainstay product
Tracleer, which makes up over 80 percent of sales, and loses
patent protection in 2015.
Shares in Actelion, which have already gained more than 20
percent so far this year in anticipation of the data, jumped
14.9 percent to 104.5 Swiss francs in early trade.
Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said the results look
like a "close-to-best case outcome."
"This should allow it to fully offset the Tracleer patent
cliff over 2015-17 and adds significant confidence over the
longevity of Actelion's core PAH franchise that was arguably
previously still lacking," Parkes wrote in a note.
Jefferies analysts described the results as "impressive" and
said their original peak sales estimate of $800 million would
now likely be conservative.
Results of the Phase III study involving 1,156 patients
found the drug reduced the risk of a morbidity/mortality event
by 39 percent versus a placebo in patients suffering from PAH.
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said in a statement he was
"overwhelmed" by the results, adding Actelion planned to submit
Selexipag for approval with health authorities as soon as
possible once analyses of the study have been completed.
Selexipag, which was originally discovered by Japan's Nippon
Shinyaku, is an oral drug and thus more convenient than
some other treatments that target the prostacyclin pathway that
must be inhaled or administered intravenously.
Actelion said detailed results of the study will be
presented at upcoming congresses and in peer review
publications.
(Editing by Sophie Walker)