BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
LONDON, April 22 American private equity firm First Reserve has appointed JP Morgan to sell British oil services firm Acteon for about one billion pounds ($1.6 billion), The Sunday Times reported.
The sale could net Acteon Chief Executive Richard Higham 250 million pounds, the newspaper said. Acteon made a pre-tax profit of 36 million pounds on sales of 311 million pounds in 2010.
First Reserve, which could not immediately be reached for comment, bought a 52 percent stake in Acteon in 2006 for 70 million pounds, the newspaper reported.
Acteon specialises in rig moorings and the decomissioning of wells.
