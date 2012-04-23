By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, April 23 The 1 billion pound ($1.6
billion) sale of British oil services firm Acteon by majority
shareholder private equity firm First Reserve has begun after
information on the company was sent to potential buyers, banking
sources said.
JP Morgan has been appointed to advise on the sale process
of the Norwich-based firm, which is likely to attract interest
from both private equity and trade buyers, the bankers said on
Monday.
An official timetable is being put together for the sale
which could see Acteon fetch 10 times its roughly 100 million
pound EBITDA, the bankers said.
A staple financing is being co-ordinated to provide a debt
package to back the buyout, the bankers said.
First Reserve bought a 52 percent stake in Acteon in 2006
for a reported 70 million pounds. In 2007 the company raised 100
million in loans to refinance existing debt, finance further
acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Acteon provides subsea services and equipment to oil and gas
production companies. It specialises in rig moorings and the
decommissioning of wells and has permanent bases in the UK,
U.S., Germany, Brazil and Malaysia.