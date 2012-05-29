BRIEF-Xinhua Holdings' CEO to transfer shares of Activate Interactive Pte to unit
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
SINGAPORE May 29 The head of Actis' Singapore office, Gary Addison, has left the emerging markets private equity firm after four and a half years, according to an email seen by Reuters.
Addison, who was also a partner at Actis with around 20 years of experience in the industry, has no immediate plans to join another company, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
Actis has not appointed another head of its Singapore office, two sources told Reuters.
London-based Actis manages $4.6 billion of funds and has invested in businesses as diverse as Rwanda's second-largest commercial bank and fast food chain Xiabu Xiabu in China.
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.