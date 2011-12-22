MUMBAI UK-based private equity firm Actis said it has invested $71 million in unlisted Indian auto parts maker Endurance Technologies Ltd, adding to its investments in the fast-growing Indian auto sector.

Endurance makes aluminium die castings, suspensions, transmissions and brakes, with a focus on the motorcycle and scooter market, and high-end engine and transmission components for passenger and commercial vehicles.

It has 19 manufacturing facilities, spread across auto hubs in India, Germany and Italy.

Details of the Actis investment were not disclosed.

Kotak Investment Bank advised Endurance on the deal, which follows two other investments by Actis in the Indian auto parts industry.

India's Automotive Component Manufacturers Association has said expects annual turnover in the industry to rise to $110 billion by 2020, up from about $30 billion now.

