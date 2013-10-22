MUMBAI Oct 22 Private equity firm Actis said on
Tuesday it invested $48 million in Indian pharmaceuticals
company Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd for a significant stake.
Symbiotec is a leading specialist producer of steroid-
hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients and has over 200
customers, including large multinationals as well as generic
pharmaceutical companies, Actis said in a statement.
Actis, which manages $5 billion globally, invests mostly in
emerging markets.
Private equity investments in India fell about 67 percent in
the September quarter from a year earlier to about $1.3 billion
over 75 deals, according to early data from Venture
Intelligence.
IDFC Capital, a unit of IDFC Ltd advised Symbiotec
on the deal, the statement said.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)