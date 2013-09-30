BRIEF-California Department of Motor Vehicles issued Apple permit for autonomous vehicle testing - DMW
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
Sept 30 Active Network Inc, which makes software for event management and online registrations, said it would be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $1.05 billion.
The private equity firm will make a tender offer of $14.50 per share, representing a 27.2 percent premium to Active Network stock's Friday closing.
Active shares were trading at $14.45 before the bell.
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
* Perma-Pipe International Holdings announces fourth quarter and full year financial results