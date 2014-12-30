BRIEF-Medivir starts new combination study on simeprevir
* Update on the development of simeprevir as part of the triple combination with al-335 and odalasvir (jnj-4178)
(Refiles to fix link to company statement)
Dec 29 Active Biotech AB :
* Active Biotech: Active Biotech's rights issue of approximately SEK 225 million oversubscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Update on the development of simeprevir as part of the triple combination with al-335 and odalasvir (jnj-4178)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 27th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 3,772 won/share from 4,123 won/share, effective April 24