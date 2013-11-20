BRIEF-Spire issues 2.5 million common shares
* Received approximately $142 million in net proceeds as a result of transaction, and intend to use funds to repay Spire Inc. indebtedness
Nov 20 Active Power Inc : * On November 14, 2013, Steven R. Fife Agreed to resign as chief financial
officer of co - SEC filing * Says James Powers appointed CFO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's salary, bonus and awards dropped more than 20 percent in 2016 because of one-time awards that had boosted her salary the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
April 3 The sale of debt by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market totaled $86.5 billion in 2017's first quarter, a drop of 9.5 percent from the same period in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.