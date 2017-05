May 25 Activia Properties Inc :

* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds, worth 50 billion yen

* Says issue period from June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017

* Says proceeds to be used to acquire asset, pay back loans and bonds, as well as supplement of working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EcPE7Z

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)