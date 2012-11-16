Nov 16 Activision Blizzard Inc
estimated its latest "Call of Duty" video game sold more than
$500 million in the first 24 hours of its release, setting a new
industry sales record.
The world's largest video games publisher raised its earning
outlook last week on expectations of strong holiday sales of
"Call of Duty: Black Ops II", saying it hoped it would beat
previous "Call of Duty" records.
However, the company said on Friday it remains cautious
about the rest of 2012 and 2013.
As more gamers migrate from console gaming to mobile
offerings on tablets and smartphones, the video game industry
has seen revenues decline and the performance of high profile
tiles like Call of Duty is being watched closely as a gauge of
future demand for the sector.